Ken Levine’s Ghost Story Games teased a lot of in-engine scenes from a new game, Judas.

The crowd let out a roar at The Game Awards when the words flashed across the screen, “From the maker of BioShock….”

The title has a kind of Alice in Wonderland look to it, with crazy but beautiful images reminiscent of Levine’s titles like BioShock and BioShock Infinite. This was unexpected.

Geoff Keighley, organizer of The Game Awards, said he visited the studio in Boston and played multiple hours of the game in-engine, and it was pretty good. There was no real telling what the narrative was about, except for the phrase, “Fix what you broke.” You can wishlist it now on the consoles and PC.

Bloomberg wrote a story a while back on how long it was taking Levine, an auteur creator, to make his next big game. That story made i seem like that game might never get made. Well, it looks like it’s coming. And wow.