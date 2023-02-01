Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Keywords Studios, a big game outsourcing company, said that its Engage division has acquired Fortyseven Communications, an ubiquitous PR agency for gaming companies.

Keywords Studios said it has accelerated momentum on expanding its Engage line of services, dedicated to helping game companies with marketing, creative, player services, and now an increased commitment to communications.

The well-respected San Francisco agency will be an important part of Keywords’ Engage Service Line, with its incredible client relationships, industry network, and strategic location. Started by Sibel Sunar, the agency has 55 people and a 17-year legacy in the games business, and adjacent industries such as tech, entertainment, consumer electronics, and more.

“We were extremely impressed with Fortyseven’s quality of work, leadership, and talented team,” said Bertrand Bodson, CEO of Keywords Studios, in a statement. “We could not be happier to welcome them and work together, leveraging each other’s strengths.”

The PR agency joins Engage’s growing roster of leading firms like Indigo Pearl and LabCom on the PR side, and agencies such as gnet, Maverick Media, and Waste Creative on the marketing and creative services side. The deal comes on the heels of the acquisition of AI tech-based customer support platform HelpShift.

Sibel Sunar is CEO of Fortyseven Communications.

“Our vision for Engage is to create the next generation of connected companies that surround the marketing, communications, and player-centered aspects of the games industry,” said Tony Grigg, managing director for Engage at Keywords Studios, in a statement. “The global opportunity to bring together the best businesses serving the industry under one roof is enormous. We welcome the exceptional team at 47 and are excited about working with Sibel and the team to build out our collective vision.”

“We were struck by the value Keywords leadership placed on empowering and supporting companies that have their own culture and voice, as well as how much they care about people and clients,” said Sunar, founder and CEO of Fortyseven communications, in a statement. “We are excited and energized to be joining Keywords.”