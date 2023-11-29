Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Iron Galaxy announced that the Anniversary Edition update for Killer Instinct, which celebrates the 10th anniversary of the game’s launch, officially launches today. According to the developer, it’s streamlining access to legacy content by upgrading all current versions of Killer Instinct to the Anniversary Edition. It’s also making the base game Killer Instinct free-to-play on all platforms (PC, Steam, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One).

According to Iron Galaxy, all versions of the base Killer Instinct game that have been previously purchased will be automatically upgraded to the Anniversary Edition, which includes all 29 fighters and premium content. The new patch includes balance upgrades for several fighters, the first update many of them have had in five years.

Meanwhile, the base game will go free-to-play across all platforms, and according to Iron Galaxy, it will have “one free weekly rotating Fighter and Single-Player, Local, and Ranked modes.”

Not all content is included with the Anniversary Edition, and Iron Galaxy is in fact removing some of the content that’s included in the Definitive Edition on the console version of the game. It’s retiring the Definitive Edition app, which included developer interviews and concept art. It’s also not including Killer Instinct Classic 1&2. Iron Galaxy added that those who own the Definitive Edition will still be able to download the content even after the app is retired.