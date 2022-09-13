Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Nintendo announced the remaster of one of its Wii games: Kirby’s Return to Dream Land. The remaster launches for Switch on February 24, with pre-orders opening today.

As is usual for Kirby, it’s a platforming title in which he can copy the abilities of enemies. It will feature several new subgames and at least one new copy ability. The game now has 4-player co-op platforming, with different players having different Kirby copy abilities.

Kirby’s having something of a renaissance this year, on his 30th anniversary. Nintendo launched Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which sold a respectable 4 million copies as of the last report. They also released Kirby’s Dream Buffet, a party game starring multiple Kirbys. In addition to the new games, Nintendo also launched several older Kirby titles on Nintendo Switch Online.