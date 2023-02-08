Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe comes out on February 24 for Nintendo Switch. This is an enhanced port of a Wii title that adds a few new features, modes and tweaks. Perhaps none are more substantial than the new epilogue campaign.

The Magolor Epilogue has players controlling the titular character in events taking place after the main game (which, by the way, you’ll have to beat first before you can unlock this mode). Just like with the base game, the Magolor Epilogue supports four player co-op. Here, player one is Magolor while others control his clones.

While this mode looks similar to traditional 2D Kirby experiences, Magolor has his own set of abilities. Unlike Kirby, he can not suck up enemies, absorb abilities or fly. He can, however, shoot magic spheres as short-range projectiles. You also unlock other abilities as you play, like a magic bomb that you can drop below you.

During the campaign, you’ll collect orbs throughout levels that you can use to unlock enhancements for your abilities. For example, you can increase the rate at which you fire your magic spheres.

We don’t know how long this campaign will last, but we’ve seen Nintendo offer similar extra modes to its Switch ports. Super Mario 3D World got the Bowser’s Fury bonus campaign, for example. And while the Magolor Epilogue doesn’t seem as ambitious as Bowser’s Fury, it still looks like a meaty experience.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe includes a bunch of subgames.

More new stuff

Aside from the epilogue campaign, Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe also includes Merry Magoland. This mode features 10 multiplayer subgames. Eight of them are returning from previous Kirby titles, while the other two are new. And just like with the rest of the game, these support four players.

One subgame, Kirby On The Draw, is a shooting gallery. Interestingly, you can actually play this one three different ways. You can hold and aim a Joy-Con controller like it’s an old-school light gun. If you’re playing by yourself in handheld mode, you can use touchscreen controls. You can also just aim and shoot using the analogue stick and buttons.

When playing these subgames, you can complete missions and unlock stamps. These help you buy masks, which you can equip on your character while in Merry Magoland or even while playing the main game. These masks represent other Kirby characters, like reoccurring boss Whispy Woods or animal friend Coo.

Kirby and his friends will also have access to new copy abilities. These include Mech, which equips players in a Gundam-like mech suit. You can then shoot lasers, mortars and other attacks, while a jetpack gives you even more mobility than the traditional flutter flying. You can even drop mines while soaring the skies.

The Kirby franchise feels like it’s hitting a high point. While Kirby Star Allies was a simple, disappointing start to the pink puffball’s Switch career, Kirby and the Forgotten Land took the series to 3D with great success. While Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is a more traditional game for the series, this is an enhanced port of one of the better-liked entries in the franchise, and the new additions look substantial. A demo for the title is available now on Switch.