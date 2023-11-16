GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Krafton said it has acquired global rights to develop and publish a mobile adaptation of the dungeon-diving fantasy Dark and Darker. And now it’s showing off the game.

The big game company expects to take Dark and Darker’s unique spin on extraction shooters to Android and iOS devices early next year.

The new video gives you a firsthand look at how the cult hit’s gameplay is being rebuilt for mobile platforms.

Dark and Darker is a first-person, medieval fantasy extraction game where players fight monsters and each other to collect treasure and make it out alive. The game is available on PC currently and developed by independent developer Ironmace Games; Krafton is only involved in the development and publishing of the mobile release.

The team has kept mostly quiet since that reveal, but in recent weeks fans were treated to a string of teases and hints as the release of this extended first look approached. For those attending G-Star in Busan, Korea this week, Dark and Darker Mobile will be available to play at the show.