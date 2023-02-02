Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Game publisher Kwalee announced that it has hit a new milestone: 1 billion installs on its games. The UK-based studio, which specializes in hypercasual games, says people have downloaded its titles on every continent. In 2022 alone, its games were installed over 200 million times.

Kwalee’s titles includes games such as Draw It, Jetpack Jump and Bake It. In total, the company has published over 45 games. The majority of those games are mobile hypercasual titles, but the company has also published PC and console titles such as Die by the Blade and Scathe. It currently has offices in India, China and Portugal.

The company attributes this success to its pitching and profit-sharing system, as well as its relationships with third-party developers. Kwalee’s success is noteworthy given that mobile gaming showed signs of slowed momentum in 2022. According to a recent Data.ai report, the industry saw a drop in spending during the year.

David Darling, Kwalee CEO, said in a statement, “As a founder of Kwalee and someone with a long history in the games industry, it’s incredibly rewarding to see us reach this level of success. I’ve always been passionate about creating games that bring joy and entertainment to people, and to have reached one billion installs is a clear indication that we’ve been able to achieve that goal … . I’m incredibly proud of our team and their work to get us to this point, and I’m excited to still be playing Kwalee games when we hit 2 billion installs.”