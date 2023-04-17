Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

LandVault, which views itself as a construction company in the metaverse, has teamed up with Super League to create metaverse gaming platforms in the Middle East.

The companies have set up an exclusive partnership to serve the needs of businesses throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council region, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Together, LandVault and Super League will help bring consumer brands, international sports franchises, entertainment conglomerates and government agencies to the metaverse. In addition, their combined expertise in Web2 and Web3 provides third parties throughout the region with a solution for the creation, distribution, marketing, and monetization of metaverse initiatives.

Coinciding with this announcement, Super League has appointed LandVault as the official builder for Web3 platforms in the GCC region, with a particular focus on the United Arab Emirates. The company’s local presence enables Super League’s partners to work closely with the development team directly bringing metaverse worlds to life.

LandVault’s experience includes over 200 metaverse projects for the world’s largest brands, such as Mastercard, L’Oreal, Standard Chartered, and more. The company expanded to Dubai earlier in 2023 and is heavily investing in the GCC region, already building digital twins for real estate companies, amongst other projects.

Alongside this creative work, LandVault is building infrastructure to power its ambitious projects: an AI-enabled creation tool; Matera – a protocol to host and tokenize content seamlessly; and insights and monetization tools.

Through the partnership, Super League now serves as LandVault’s paid marketing partner in the GCC region, leveraging the company’s proven ability to acquire targeted audiences, build engaged communities, and support ROI-driven objectives connected to metaverse initiatives.

“While our vision of the metaverse has a Web3 component, today Web2 has huge platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, which are attractive to brands,” explains Samuel Huber, CEO of LandVault, in a statement. “For the past few years, Super League has built a strong track record in these platforms, just like we have in Web3. Together, we therefore marry the best of both worlds, to propose a stronger offering to brands, with a clear focus on GCC and UAE, where we see the strongest traction.”

Super League has a partnership with a coalition of key Abu Dhabi entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Aldar, Miral, twofour54, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Flash Entertainment and Yas Island- all to take Yas Island into the metaverse. Globally, Super League has designed and launched programs for dozens of brands, including Samsung, Mattel, Nickelodeon, MTV, Universal Pictures, Sony Pictures, Chevrolet, and more.

“LandVault is a highly-talented, specialized metaverse builder, making them a natural partner for Super League as we continue to expand our premium solutions for brands and consumer-facing businesses worldwide,” said Super League president and chief commercial officer, Matt Edelman, in a statement.

Back in March, LandVault raised funding from The Sandbox, the Gemini Frontier Fund, HodlCo, and Kingsway Capital, a $3B hedge fund and a large shareholder in Animoca Brands. LandVault has more than 120 people.