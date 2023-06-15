Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Layers of Fear, a reimagined version of the original horror game, is coming to the Mac from developer Bloober Team on June 15.

On the heels of the announcement that The Medium is coming to Mac later this summer, Bloober Team is noted that the 2023 version of Layers of Fear — one of the first games to be released using Unreal Engine 5 — will also be available on every Mac with Apple silicon, along with all major platforms when the game launches on June 15.

Layers of Fear (2023) is a first-person psychedelic horror game developed by Bloober Team and Anshar Studios. The original series played a very important role in defining the genre of narrative-focused psychological horror, gaining more than 10 million players worldwide. That has put the Polish studio on the gaming map, shaping the way its developers tell deep and disturbing stories.

It’s the kind of game that scares you with anticipation, rather than jump scares, said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, told me in an earlier interview.

The upcoming Layers of Fear (2023), the series’ crowning work, is the definitive way to experience the critically acclaimed franchise as it features Layers of Fear and Layers of Fear 2, as well as all downloadable content (including the new chapter “The Final Note”, which will give players a fresh perspective on the Layers of Fear storyline) and the never-before-told story of The Writer, a brand-new framing narrative tying the whole plot together.

Layers of Fear (2023) will take players into the world of artists and their struggles to create a masterpiece. As one of the first titles to release that was entirely built using Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fear (2023) supports ray tracing, HDR and 4K resolution to make the nightmarish experience as immersive and realistic as possible.

The official premiere is scheduled for June 15. The game will launch on the Apple silicon Mac lineup, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Layers of Fear takes advantage of Metal, delivering smooth and responsive gameplay with high frame rates and breathtaking visuals. Users can play Layers of Fear with ease on any Mac with Apple silicon.

“Apple silicon has transformed gaming on Mac — delivering incredible graphics performance, new capabilities, along with extraordinary battery life,” said Babieno, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to launch our new game Layers of Fear (2023), on June 15 along with The Medium, which is coming later this summer. Native on Mac, Layers of Fear (2023) will take full advantage of Metal and the power of Apple silicon.”

He added, “Such a connection guarantees the game will display incredible graphical fidelity and outstanding performance; two things you need to fully enjoy an immersive horror game with a dark, unsettling atmosphere. We can’t wait to see how much fun gamers have, and hope they enjoy this ride as much as we do.”

Layers of Fear (2023) will be available via the Mac App Store on June 15, while The Medium is coming to the Mac later this summer. Other big games coming to the Mac include Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Stray, Fort Solis, Elex II, Dragonheir: Silent Gods, SnowRunner and No Man’s Sky.