Developer Player First Games announced at San Diego Comic Con that three new fighters coming to the Multiversus roster. The newest additions are none other than Rick & Morty, from the show of the same name, and LeBron James. Yes, that LeBron James.

I guess I should qualify: James appears in the game bearing his Space Jam persona, not just as his usual self (though admittedly seeing regular LeBron in the game would be a treat on its own). If his dialogue in the game is any indication, he’s as happy to be here as we are to see him.

The two other fighters are abrasive scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith. They won’t join the game at the same time as James — Morty joins during the game’s first season on August 9. Player First hasn’t specified when Rick joins, but it should also be during Season 1.

Player First will launch the open beta — in which James is included — on July 26. It launches on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.