Ledger is launching the second season of its gamified educational platform in The Sandbox virtual world with the aim of expanding crypto knowledge in the metaverse.

Paris-based Ledger has raised $450 million to date, and it is now announcing the second season of School of Block, a gamified educational platform designed to introduce and educate users about the world of cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain, Web3, and the metaverse.

Building upon its first season, School of Block aims to simplify the complexities of crypto and foster innovation in emerging technologies, contributing to Ledger’s continued growth.

As part of the Ledger Academy, the second-largest global platform for crypto and digital asset education, School of Block seeks to provide a comprehensive and immersive learning experience. Ledger views crypto education as a crucial element of financial literacy in the Web3 era.

Central to the School of Block initiative is The LedgerVerse, Ledger’s metaverse world. It serves as a space for community engagement, co-creation, and support, while also offering education on crypto security and digital sovereignty. The LedgerVerse is inclusive, chain-agnostic, and driven by the creator’s economy, providing a unique and gamified approach to learning.

The first episode of School of Block (titled School of Block) laid the foundation for users to grasp the basics of cryptocurrencies. Players were immersed in a futuristic school environment, where they learned about crypto security and defended against hackers and scammers. Successful completion of the episode rewarded players with a limited-edition Ledgerverse armor NFT, with one lucky player discovering hidden unique armor within the map.

For its first episode, Ledger said the School of Block reached 300,000 players, had 1.5 million impressions, and saw 110,000 graduates with 4.6 million quests completed. It was the No. 1 branded experience on the Sandbox platform.

Through partnerships with leading entities such as Samsung, ApeCoin, World of Women, DeadFellaz, and NFT Paris, School of Block facilitated the acquisition of over 19,000 certifications, solidifying its position as a trusted source for crypto education.

With the upcoming release of Into the Factory, School of Block’s second map, Ledger aims to deepen users’ understanding of its history and the intricate components that make up their secure hardware wallet devices. Set in a voxelized version of Ledger’s factory in Vierzon, France, participants will have the opportunity to explore various elements, learn about ledger creation, and gain insights into potential attack vectors. Ledger is also collaborating with partners such as Deadfellaz, Claynation, and Agoria to introduce exciting side quests within the map.

Since its establishment in 2014, Ledger has focused on digital asset security and utility. With over 6 million devices sold to customers in 200 countries and support for 10-plus languages, Ledger secures 20% of the world’s crypto assets.

The company’s product lineup includes Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, the Ledger Live companion app, and Ledger Enterprise, offering users a safe and stress-free environment to invest, trade, spend, and engage with NFTs.

Ledger’s commitment to education and innovation is reflected in its rapid growth, with hundreds of employees across eight global offices, including Paris (HQ), Vierzon, London, and Portland. To date, Ledger has raised over $450 million in funding, with a valuation of $1.4 billion. The company has hundreds of employees.

The launch of the second season of School of Block reaffirms Ledger’s dedication to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills to navigate the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies and emerging technologies. By combining gamification, education, and the metaverse, Ledger continues to shape the future of crypto education, fostering a new generation of digital asset enthusiasts and innovators.

School of Block aims to clarify the complexities of crypto, emphasizing its broader utility beyond trading and to help foster innovation in emerging tech. This initiative has simplified the crypto experience for both beginners and experts, further contributing to Ledger’s tremendous growth.