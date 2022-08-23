Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.
Lies of P got its latest trailer at Gamescom 2022, showing off its action-adventure gameplay. Developer Neowiz revealed the game is launching sometime in 2023, and it’ll be coming to Xbox Game Pass, among other platforms.
The trailer showed off the main character, a mechanical Pinocchio, battling against a series of monsters in the Soulslike title. Pinocchio is hunting through a very broken steampunk world for Geppetto, as well as trying to find his own humanity.
Lies of P launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.
