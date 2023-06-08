Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Lies of P finally got a new trailer and a release date at Summer Game Fest. Round8 Studio’s upcoming Soulslike take on the tale of Pinocchio launches on September 19 (a slight delay from its original August release window). A demo is also out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Game Pass and PC.

The new trailer gives a better look at the game’s steampunk, Belle Epoque-inspired visuals and gameplay, as well as the moves of its puppet hero. The puppet uses a number of different weapons as it battles through the city of Krat, up to and including an umbrella (which can block bullets). P the Puppet must travel across the city of Krat in an attempt to become human.

According to the game’s Steam page, the demo covers the first two chapters and progress won’t translate to the final game.