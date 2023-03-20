Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Paradox Interactive today revealed more details about Life by You, an open life simulator coming from Paradox Tectonic.

Berkeley, California-based Paradox Tectonic is led by Rod Humble, who did pioneering work on the life simulation genre with titles such as The Sims and Second Life. We’ll see if this game can out-sim The Sims.

In Life by You, players will create humans and live out their lives without loading screens. Life by You will be available in early access on September 12. Players can pre-order today on the Epic Games Store for a suggested retail price of $40, and you will also be able to wishlist the title on Steam.

Life by You allows players to design and live out the lives of the humans that they create in an open game world where everything is customizable. Players create their households, build their homes and tell life’s many stories.

“Life by You evolves the life simulation genre with modern style, real language conversation, and unprecedented freedom of expression,” said Humble, general manager at Paradox Tectonic, in a statement. “The game’s extensive customization tools allow for unparalleled levels of storytelling, and I can’t wait to see what creations players come up with once they dive into early access this summer.”

With real language conversation and the ability to switch from third-person to direct control gameplay, players will connect with their humans on an emotional level. A wide variety of creator tools and editors will allow players to tweak every aspect of their experience, giving them the ability to live life to the fullest — or break the rules, as they see fit, Paradox said.

“Paradox Tectonic’s vision for this game fits naturally with our wider philosophy of ‘we create the games, you create the stories’ and we’re eager to see what types of stories players create in this new sandbox,” said Fredrik Wester, CEO of Paradox Interactive, in a statement. “We’ve taken our community to space, back in time, and around the world. Life by You brings us closer to our own lives, or allows us to explore different fantasy realities. We’re thrilled to be entering the life sim genre.”

Paradox Interactive created Paradox Tectonic in 2019. The studio has veteran game development talent dedicated to building games that enable creativity, freedom, emotion, and sharing. The studio is committed to working with the players, making Life by You’s early access a shared experience where the community’s feedback will impact on priorities, content ideas, and development as the team brings the game to full-launch.

In the game, you’ll be able to play in an open world. You can strike up real-language conversations. Drive or bike to the countryside. Discover and complete quests to unlock new experiences.

You can make your own in-game content through mods. Utilize a variety of deep Creator Tools. Change the gameplay anytime. Life is yours to make.

Players can take direct control. You can drag and drop your humans into their place — or drive them directly in third-person mode. You can live the life of one or tell the stories of many. Climb a career ladder. Fall in love. Raise a family.

Players can also tell stories through conversations. Every real-language conversation is generated based on your human’s unique situation. You can even craft your own conversations in-game.

You can design your own world by building your humans’ dream homes or businesses from scratch. Furnish them from top to bottom, inside to outside. Drag, demolish, and rearrange entire towns.

And you can create fully customized humans. Design your family in the Human Creator, including deep personality and character traits. Style and restyle your humans at any time.

