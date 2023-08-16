We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Lightspeed Venture Partners and GamesBeat—together with industry-leading judges—have launched Game Changers, an annual top game startup list to showcase emerging, innovative gaming and interactive technology companies.

An extraordinary community—with upsides only

Winners of the inaugural Game Changers program will receive widespread media coverage through GamesBeat, access to an exclusive growing Game Changers community, and 1:1 mentoring and interactions with industry leaders across gaming, technology, and interactive media. Each category will also see one standout winner that will receive a special prize.

Award honorees can enjoy all these benefits free of charge, and will not give up equity in their company in the process. There is also no requirement for startup representatives to appear in person.

Apply or nominate today

Peer nominations and self-submissions for Game Changers 2024 are now open online. Gaming industry professionals can nominate startups or apply on behalf of their own company. The deadline for all submissions is Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Winners will be announced in October and highlighted at the GamesBeat Summit Next conference on October 24 – 25 in San Francisco.

Supported by an unparalleled group of industry leaders

Game Changers judges include today’s leaders in gaming and interactive media.

To source candidates for Game Changers, GamesBeat writers and Lightspeed investors comb through the online submissions, and provide a narrowed list of candidates to a panel of independent expert judges. Judges will then vote on the final candidates in one round of voting, with tiebreakers as needed. And who better to crown tomorrow’s leaders than today’s?

That’s why the judging panel includes leading gaming executives and operators with senior leadership experience across Activision Blizzard, Amazon, Animoca, ByteDance, DeepMind, Disney Accelerator, Google, Epic Games, Electronic Arts, Goldman Sachs, Kabam, Krafton, McKinsey & Co., Meta, Microsoft, Niantic, Oculus, Riot Games, Roblox, Stanford University, Take-Two Interactive, Tencent, TikTok, Unity, Valve, Xbox, YouTube Gaming, Zynga, and others.

Anna Sweet, Chief Executive Officer of Bad Robot Games

Ben Feder, Managing Partner of Tirta Ventures

Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of Disney Accelerator

Danny Lange, Vice President of BI & AI of Google

Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer of GamesBeat

Holly Liu, Co-Founder of Kabam

John Hanke, Chief Executive Officer of Niantic

John Thompson, Fr. Chairman of Microsoft

Ken Wee, Chief Strategy Officer of Activision Blizzard

Kylan Gibbs, Chief Product Officer of Inworld AI

Leo Olebe, Global Head of Gaming at YouTube

Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox

Maria Park, Vice President of Corporate Development at Krafton

Michael Chow, Chief Executive Officer at The Believer Company

Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner & Head of Gaming at Lightspeed

Ryan Wyatt, Fr. President at Polygon Labs

V Pappas, Fr. Chief Operating Officer at TikTok

Guiding principles

Game Changers is a recognition of the explosion of game startups and game venture investment funds in recent years, even in the midst of difficult economic times. We want to draw attention to the companies that deserve recognition and better reach, and so we hope to tap the combined analytical and journalistic reach of Lightspeed and GamesBeat.

A total of 25 companies will be selected across five major categories:

Game studios,

Gaming platforms (e.g., user-generated content or social),

3D technologies (including AI),

Extended reality (i.e., AR/VR), and

Blockchain & web3.

To be eligible, companies have to:

Be part of the gaming industry (see five categories above), Be no more than five years old, and Have no more than 50 full-time employees

Our goal is to create an annual list that is unique, original, and valuable for the industry. The process will be fair and transparent. Nominations will be globally available (self-nominations are possible as well). Peers can nominate each other, and our hand-selected judges will guide the selection process.

In addition to a startup’s vision, caliber, and execution, we will also focus on the team’s diversity, ensuring the inclusion of historically marginalized people (including women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community).