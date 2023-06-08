Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio snuck a release date for one of its upcoming games at this year’s Summer Game Fest. The Gaiden title, called The Man Who Erased His Name, launches on multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, on November 9.

The new game follows series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu after he faked his death at the end of Yakuza 6. It’s also a return to the series’ brawler gameplay following Yakuza: Like a Dragon took it in a more RPG-style direction.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is holding its own showcase next week, where it might reveal more about not only Gaiden, but also the next Like a Dragon game, which it teased last year.