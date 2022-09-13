Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios revealed its next game, a port of a Japan-exclusive title called Like a Dragon: Ishin! A spin-off of the popular Yakuza series, it takes the brawler mechanics to 1867. It’s set to launch on PlayStation 5 and 4 in February 2023, nine years after it launched in Japan.

The game stars Ryoma Sakamoto, who is on a quest to solve a murder. It preserves the action mechanics from the home series, but with some retro flavor. Sakamoto was a real person who lived in Japan at the time, though his in-game counterpart looks very similar to Yakuza’s own Kazuma Kiryu.

We don’t know a specific launch date, but the title implies it’s following in the line of the most recent title, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.