Limit Break plans to give away thousands of free-to-own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in its DigiDaigaku Dragon series.

Headed by Machine Zone founders Gabe Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, the company is pioneering a “free-to-own” NFT model, where players can receive NFTs for free and eventually use them in a game or sell them to others.

Using a QR code in a commercial during Super Bowl LVII on February 12, the company will give away thousands of its Dragon series NFTs. Leydon said in a previous interview that the startup, which raised $200 million last year, plans to spend $6.5 million on the Super Bowl ad.

Limit Break has been giving away free NFT assets for months among a growing number of fans in advance of this coming free NFT giveaway during Super Bowl LVII. The giveaways mark a radical departure from the previous generation of NFT projects, which often charge thousands of dollars for

digital collectibles instead of giving them away for free.

In many cases, these earlier projects sell these collectibles as in-game assets for games that they promise to build with the money they receive in these sales. Many such projects fail to keep these promises or simply push them out far into the future, and Leydon has been critical of such failures while touting the promise of NFTs if handled correctly.

DigiDaigaku provides tens of thousands of free NFT tokens, gamers own outright without the aftertaste of false promises and puffery, the company said. These tokens can be used to enhance the player experience in Web3 games – like Limit Break collaborator games “Castaways” and “Ether Orcs”.

“Limit Break’s free-to-own NFT model is literally game-changing, and these asset releases are key

moments building to our upcoming Super Bowl commercial,” said Leydon, Limit Break’s CEO, in a statement. “Whether you are an existing fan or new to our community, we encourage everyone to take advantage of the release of these digital collectibles during the Super Bowl broadcast on February 12.”

Mobile gaming is big industry worldwide – far larger than television, movies and music combined. The vast majority of the industry is built around the free-to-play model of gaming – also pioneered by Leydon and Nakagawa at a previous company, Machine Zone – in which users either purchase add-on game enhancements or earn them by playing.

Limit Break, founded in 2021, aims to grow a massive global audience. Leydon was CEO of Machine Zone in 2016, when it sponsored a memorable Super Bowl ad featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger for its Mobile Strike game. Other Machine Zone ads featured celebrities such as Kate Upton and Mariah Carey.

Super Bowl viewers who want a chance to own the DigiDaigaku Dragon NFT during the Super Bowl broadcast will need a smartphone to shoot a QR code that will be embedded in the ad during its broadcast. The ad will air during the first commercial break in the game. But make sure to scan quickly, as supplies of the free NFTs during the Super Bowl commercial will be extremely limited.