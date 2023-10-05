GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Line Next, a division of a big messaging firm in Asia, said it has released its second Web3 game, Sweet Monster Guardians, on its gaming platform Game Dosi.

The game incorporates non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into gameplay and is based on the popular South Korean character brand, Sweet Monster. The global release of Sweet Monster Guardians will exclude South Korea, Japan, and China.

Line Next is a division of mobile messaging firm Line, based in Seongham, South Korea, and it is dedicated to developing and expanding the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

Sweet Monster Guardians is based on South Korea’s Sweet Monster brand.

The title is a web-based strategic defense game that can be played directly on PCs and mobile devices without the need for a separate client download. The game combines NFTs with the existing mobile game of Sweet Monster, a successful Korean character brand known for character licensing and dessert franchise businesses.

In the whimsical universe of Sweet Monster Guardians, players take on the role of Sweet Monsters, messengers of happiness, who unite to protect their town from unforeseen incidents. Players can choose from various gameplay options, deploying character cards to attack enemies, merging identical cards to enhance skills, and engaging in real-time battles with other players through multiplayer mode.

To celebrate the game’s launch, Line Next is rewarding existing Sweet Monster NFT holders with in-game items. Players can now link their purchased NFTs to their in-game profiles, gaining additional power. NFTs specific to Sweet Monster Guardians will be available for purchase starting on October 6 through the Game Dosi platform.

Line Next has shipped two Web3 games, including Sweet Monster Guardians.

In addition to Sweet Monster Guardians, Line Next has also initiated an alpha test for its first in-house title from the Project GD IP. The alpha test, which runs until October 19, features a trading card game where players collect digital cards and engage in one-on-one matches against opponents.

During the alpha test, holders of Game Dosi Membership NFTs will receive free NFTs that can be used for in-game items. Users who report game bugs will also be rewarded with NFTs for their contributions.

Line Next is actively pursuing expansion in the Web3 gaming space, with plans to launch various games in the near future. The company aims to provide a game-centered platform through Game Dosi, allowing users to play Web3 games while fostering a community where users can freely own and trade digital goods.

Line Next is comprised of two companies, with the South Korea-based Line Next Corporation focusing on global NFT platform strategy and planning and the US-based Line Next Inc. working on developing and operating a non-fungible token (NFT) platform business. So this comes from the NFT firm Line Next, based in Korea and United States.”