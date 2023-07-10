Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Line Next has teamed up with Sega to make a Web3 game for the blockchain gaming platform Game Dosi.

Line Next has signed a memorandum of understanding to bring one of Sega’s popular video games to Game Dosi through intellectual property licensing.

Seongham, South Korea-based Line Next is a division of mobile messaging firm Line and it is dedicated to developing and expanding the non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem.

Through the agreement, Line Next will receive the license to utilize one of Sega’s “immensely popular” game IPs and develop it into a Web3 game. Line Next will showcase this new title in the Game Dosi platform and and support NFT production, digital payments, and marketing activities, as part of Line Next’s plans to popularize Web3 gaming. Further details about the title will be revealed at a later date.

Sega announced last week that it would back off on developing a lot of its own games into Web3 games. Instead, it would rely on third parties, like Line Next in this case.

But Shuji Utsumi, co-chief operating officer at Sega, also said, “For the majority of people in the video game industry, what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme, but that’s how the first penguin has always been. We should never underestimate them.”

And Sega said it would continue to invest in the space.

“Line Next is pleased to be teaming up with Sega to bring some exciting gaming to the Web3 space for gamers around the world,” said Youngsu Ko, CEO of Line Next, in a statement. “Through this partnership, Game Dosi will provide Web3 content that anyone can easily enjoy, including Sega fans.”

Launched in May, Game Dosi is a Web3 gaming platform that provides user- and game-centered services under the slogan “Gamer First, Web3 Next.” It has unveiled six titles, including its in-house game “Project GD.”