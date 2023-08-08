We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

My.Games and its Pixonic team have launched Little Big Robots on iOS and Android. The title is the third entry in the publisher’s War Robots franchise. However, this mobile shooter aims to be more lighthearted and accessible than the series’ typically serious sci-fi setting.

Even with the change in tone, Little Big Robots promises depth in this multiplayer mobile shooter. Players are tasked with building robots to bring (up to five) to battle. Each mech has unique abilities and can be equipped with a wide variety of weapons for further customization. At launch, players can choose from 20 robots and about 25 weapons for hundreds of possible combinations.

On top of the build mechanics, the game offers several modes for all skill levels. These include solo, duo, 4v4 matches and a battle royale mode — a first for the War Robot’s franchise.

To add even more depth, players will clash on several maps. Each has hidden pathways and destructible cover mechanics for players to explore and use to their tactical advantage.

Little Big Robots launches in all regions (except mainland China) today for both the App Store and the Google Play Store.