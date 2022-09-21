Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Logitech G, a Logitech subsidiary that focuses on gaming, is announcing its new entry into the handheld market. Developed in partnership with Tencent Games, the Logitech G Cloud takes advantage of the latest strides in game streaming.

“Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games. I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere,” said Ujesh Desai, VP and general manager of Logitech Gaming, in a press release. “What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls — similar to a high-end Xbox controller — a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises.”

It’s in the cloud

So, what exactly is Cloud? The new handheld runs on Android and is a dedicated streaming device. It comes installed with Google Play, and has a small storage for app downloads. You can stream video and do other Android related things, but the main purpose is game streaming.

“Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing,” said Catherine Gluckstein, VP of Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. “At Xbox we’ve been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we’re excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places.”

With the way game subscription services have taken off, Cloud seems to be hitting at just the right time. It ships with optimization and support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia Geforce Now, and Steam Link. Players will also be able to download any future streaming apps via the Google Play store.

“NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an open cloud gaming service that streams over 1,400 PC games, including over 100 that are free-to-play,” said Phil Eisler, VP and general manager of GeForce NOW cloud gaming at NVIDIA. “It’s great to see Logitech G optimize the experience so gamers can enjoy their favorite PC games in an incredible new way.”

The nitty-gritty

Now that we’ve discussed the streaming capabilities, let’s take a look at the physical details and specs.

First off, size. The device is 256.84 mm x 117.21 mm x 32.95 mm (10.1 inches x 4.6 inches x 1.3 inches) and weighs 463 grams (just over 1 pound). At current, the only color option is white, but Logitech has left it open for more colors down the line. Controls-wise, the buttons and sticks are gaming grade and feature haptic feedback, 3D gyroscope, and a light sensor.

Under the hood, Cloud features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. This isn’t the newest mobile processor but, according to Logitech, its well suited for the job. The display is a 7 inch 1920×1080, 60hz IPS multi-touch screen with a brightness of 450 nits. On the connectivity side of things, Cloud has WiFi 2×2 MIMO, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz and Bluetooth 5.1.

Cloud comes with a 3.5 mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX support, USB-C headphone support, and a stereo speaker. For input, we have a built in stereo microphone with echo canceling and noise suppression.

Now, for the most important question — how is the battery life? In a word, excellent. Fully charged, the 6000mAh battery can run for 12 hours under optimal conditions or 830 hours on standby. When your battery is low, you can make use of Quick Charge 3.0. A full charge takes 2.5 – 3 hours.

Kicking around the house

One of the more notable characteristics of the Cloud is its comfort of use. Without a computer in the case, Logitech was able to make it lighter, quieter, and cooler than its competition. Since it weighs in at just over a pound, it’s easy to play games for longer times. Of course, to be able to do this, Logitech had to make sacrifices. For instance, overall portability.

As you may have noticed, Cloud does not come with support for cellular data. Couple that with the lack of a robust operating system and limited, but upgradeable, storage and you have a device that must have WiFi to function at full potential. This isn’t a deal-breaker for many, but it does mean you won’t be playing Elden Ring on a camping trip without a hot spot.

Logitech G will release the cloud this October on the Logitech G site, Amazon, and Best Buy, with a price tag of $349. For early adopters, if you pre-order the device, you get it at $299. Check out the Logitech G Cloud website over here for more details.