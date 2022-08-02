Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Hardware maker Logitech G and software giant Tencent Games are teaming up. The two companies are combining efforts to take handheld cloud gaming to new heights. The new partnership is working to bring a new, handheld cloud gaming device to the market by the end of 2022.

The new device is said to support multiple cloud gaming services. Both companies are already working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now teams on the project.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Tencent’s Daniel Wu, in a blog post. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

Like the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck have shown, gamers like being able to play anywhere. Being able to get up and move around is nice. Being able to game in bed can be the height of comfort.

But both the Switch and the Steam Deck have limited catalogs. A device with the mobility of those, but with a much larger catalog thanks to cloud gaming seems like a no-brainer.

When cloud gaming works, it really works

Cloud gaming is something of a holy grail for the games industry. As games have gotten progressively bigger, users often don’t have the space to install everything. The issues get bigger if a gamer lives somewhere with a data cap.

Grand Theft Auto V, for example, is around 100GB to download. If you download it upfront to play it, that’s space on your hard drive taken up and a chunk of data gone. But if you play it over the cloud, though, you’re only burning roughly 2.5GB of data an hour at 720p resolution.

If you beat it or get bored in under 40 hours, you’ve come out on top.

I’m lucky that I don’t have a data cap. But I also don’t have a whole lot of space. I also play a lot of different games at the same time, which means installing and deleting pretty frequently. And all of that happens in a computer chair.

If Logitech and Tencent want to set me up with the ability to play while lying down on the couch? Sign me up.