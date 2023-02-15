Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Logitech announced today that it’s launching a new piece in its Logitech G racing gear series. This new Racing Adapter allows users who customize their racing setups with gear from different generations, which were previously incompatible with each other.

Previous-generation Logitech G racing peripherals used a 9-pin serial port to connect, whereas future-gen gear uses USB. According to the company, the new Racing Adapter lets users connect gear like the Driving Force Shifter with the PRO racing wheels and other peripherals. The adapter also features a brake-tuning dial that allows users to customize their brake peripherals as they play.

The Racing Adapter launches today and is compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It works with a variety of peripherals and the Logitech G Hub software. Given that Logitech plans to use USB connections for its racing gear going forward, it’ll likely also work with future peripherals.