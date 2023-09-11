We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Logitech is unveiling the Logitech Reach as a flexible show-and-tell camera that makes it easy for people to make presentations or do live demos.

Using the latest in webcam technology, Logitech’s new camera offers users a versatile and seamless experience when sharing non-digital content during presentations, classes, conference calls, and live streams.

With over 25 years of expertise in webcam development, Logitech has continuously evolved to meet the needs of users in an increasingly video-centric world. Recognizing the challenges faced by individuals when sharing non-digital content, Logitech conducted extensive research to develop a solution that would enhance engagement and interactivity.

Logitech Reach makes it easy to set up show-and-tell presentations.

Traditionally, users were limited by their existing setups, requiring them to rely on multiple products or learn complex production processes. Logitech Reach was created to overcome these hurdles, enabling a captivating “show and tell” experience. Users can now effortlessly lay out their content and position the camera along multiple axes to effectively convey their story.

Logitech Reach boasts several key features that elevate the user experience:

Vivid, crisp video: Building upon the success of the Logitech Streamcam, Logitech Reach offers premium 1080p/60fps video quality, enhanced with glass optics and smart autofocus.

Effortless and expansive lateral movement: By simply gripping the camera ring, users can smoothly move the camera along the horizontal plane, ensuring a streamlined and unobstructed view. Helpful guidance indicators keep the image upright throughout the process.

Independent Vertical Movement: With the push of a button, users can activate a 4.3x lossless zoom with autofocus, allowing them to captivate the audience with even the finest details.

Pivoting Camera and Unique POV: Combining horizontal and vertical movements with the pivoting camera head, Logitech Reach enables users to create novel vantage points and position the camera precisely where it is needed, enhancing storytelling capabilities.

Plug and Play Experience: Logitech Reach offers a hassle-free plug and play experience via USB, compatible with most computers and conferencing or streaming platforms. Users can trust that the camera will seamlessly integrate into their existing setup.

Adaptable to Your Space: Logitech Reach can be used in full desktop mode by placing it on a table or switched to a compact stowed mode and paired with the low-profile edge clamp, offering flexibility and adaptability to various environments.

A Logitech Reach camera makes demos easy.

Logitech’s market research revealed a wide range of use cases for Logitech Reach, including virtual meetings, online tutoring, creative collaborations, gaming, and live streaming. To validate their findings and engage early adopters and innovation seekers, Logitech has partnered with the Indiegogo Enterprise platform. Through a dedicated campaign, Logitech is offering early access to Logitech Reach at a discounted price, seeking invaluable insights into the camera’s applications in different environments.

Be among the first to experience the power of Logitech Reach. Sign up at Logitech Reach to receive notifications about its availability and gain access to a limited-time deal.