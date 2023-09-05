We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Logitech has unveiled its latest additions to the Pro Series line of esports gear: the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard, the pink version of the Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse.

These new products, developed in collaboration with professional esports athletes, complete the Pro Series lineup, are aimed at delivering top performance across mice, keyboards, and headsets, said Chris Pate, principal product manager at Logitech, in a press briefing.

“It’s designed for pros and is aspirational to everyone. We design by collaboration with work with pros, around the world — hundreds and hundreds of different pro athletes,” Pate said. “We spend a lot of time talking about how they play and what they need to do to win. It’s a constant, iterative process. We create new prototypes. We take their feedback, we do product training with them, and we don’t just go to them with a brand new product and say, ‘What do you think?’ We take feedback based on existing generations and and integrate that into new new development.”

He said it is designed to be invisible to players so you can onboard naturally and don’t have to spend time thinking about your new gear.

“We don’t add a bunch of extra features,” Pate said. “We strip it down just to the essentials. And then we make sure that it’s incredibly precise and accurate. We don’t have any we don’t have any tolerance for a for sloppiness.”

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

Logitech has a new keyboard, mouse and headset.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse is a precision mouse designed for elite-level gaming, he said. It features Lightforce Hybrid Switches, a hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology that combines the speed and reliability of optical sensors with the crisp response and mechanical feel that pros prefer.

The mouse is equipped with the new Hero 2 Sensor, offering tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI.

Its dual array design ensures consistent tracking performance, even when the mouse is lifted or tilted. Weighing only 2.11 ounces and retaining the shape of its predecessor, the Pro X Superlight, this mouse provides a lightweight advantage for gamers, Pate said. It also boasts Pro-grade technology, USB-C connectivity, a 95-hour battery life (up 25 hours from the prior version), and compatibility with Powerplay for wireless charging.

Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard

The new esports gear from Logitech comes in pink as well as black and white.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard is designed for competitive play. Its “tenkeyless” form factor allows for more mouse movement, which is crucial for competitive players.

The keyboard features programmable keys, RGB lighting with Lightsync, dedicated media controls, and volume roller. It utilizes Logitech G’s Lightspeed wireless technology for a reliable connection. The keyboard comes with dual-shot PBT keycaps that allow Lightsync RGB to shine through.

It also offers third-party keycap compatibility, additional media keys for quick access, and various switch options: Tactile Switches (GX Brown), Linear Switches (GX Red), or Clicky Switches (GX Blue). The package includes a carry case for portability.

Both the Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse provide extensive customization options.

With G HUB updates and Onboard Memory Management software (OMM), players have control over DPI, sensitivity, report rate, surface, game settings, and more.

The Hero 2 sensor allows users to copy settings from one mouse to another, ensuring consistency. The Pro X TKL Keyboard features programmable F keys as G keys, enabling control over the entire desktop, including mouse DPI presets, macros, and stream control.

The Pro Series products incorporate sustainable design elements, such as using certified post-consumer recycled plastic and paper packaging from responsibly managed forests. All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral and manufactured using renewable energy whenever possible.

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed Gaming Keyboard, Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Gaming Mouse, and Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset are now available in pink, black, and white colorways. They can be purchased through LogitechG.com and select markets worldwide. The keyboard is priced at $199, the mouse at $159, and the headset at $249.