Logitech unveiled the Zone Wireless 2, an AI-powered headset aimed at hybrid workers.

The business headset has been designed to enhance communication in hybrid work environments. The headset leverages AI to deliver two-way noise-free calling experiences, enabling business professionals to communicate clearly and effectively, even in noisy surroundings.

The Zone Wireless 2 headset can suppress ambient noise from the other person’s side of the call, even if that person is not using a noise-canceling headset.

In today’s hybrid work setups, people operate from various spaces, and background noise and poor sound quality often hinder collaboration and productivity. A recent study conducted on equipping employees for hybrid work revealed that 85% of work-from-home users face audio issues, ranging from background noise from other participants to subpar sound quality through computer speakers.

But many hybrid workforces lack the proper tools, including high-quality headsets, to address these challenges.

“Zone Wireless 2 is Logitech’s top-of-the-line headset for skilled professionals who demand technology that offers a high degree of control, precision, and innovation,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech, in a statement. “We have developed Zone Wireless 2 with advanced technology to deliver uncompromising performance while reducing our carbon footprint.”

Through the Advanced Call Clarity feature, activated via Logi Tune, the AI separates the other caller’s voice from the background noise. The headset also incorporates noise-canceling microphones that effectively suppress distracting sounds and nearby conversations, thanks to advanced beamforming technology that captures the user’s voice. This creates a dynamic two-way noise suppression system.

The hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of the headset effectively blocks out ambient noise in employee workspaces, including keyboard clicks, nearby conversations, and HVAC noises. It also offers a transparency mode, allowing users to remain aware of their surroundings while wearing the headset. Upon setup using Logi Tune, users can utilize the Personal EQ feature to customize the headset according to their individual hearing range through a self-administered hearing test.

To ensure uninterrupted connectivity throughout the workday, professionals can rely on the multipoint Bluetooth and smart enumeration features of the Zone Wireless 2 headset. The patented smart enumeration technology resolves the common issue users face when they leave their computer and lose connection, only to return to a setup that appears audio-connected but isn’t.

Graphite version of Zone Wireless 2 headset.

Smart enumeration facilitates seamless communication between the headset, USB-C receiver, and operating system, intelligently switching between headset and computer audio without requiring manual toggling among audio sources or removing a dongle.

Zone Wireless 2 has a battery life of up to 40 hours, with talk time and listening time varying depending on whether ANC is activated. Additionally, a quick five-minute charge provides up to one hour of talk time, ensuring that professionals can stay productive even on busy schedules.

The Zone Wireless 2 headsethas boasts a modern design with soft and breathable earcups available in graphite, off-white, and rose color options. Logi Tune enables on-ear detection, automatically playing or pausing media when the headset is worn or removed.

For IT management, the Zone Wireless 2 headset is certified for popular communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Google Voice, and Fast Pair. Integration with Sync, Logitech’s device management platform, offers a secure and scalable approach to remotely manage Logitech devices. IT administrators can update firmware and troubleshoot Zone Wireless 2 headsets, whether they are used remotely or in the office, using a single cloud-based interface.

The plastic parts of Zone Wireless 2 contain 20% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, repurposing end-of-life plastic from old consumer electronics. Additionally, the aluminum used in Zone Wireless 2’s decoration ring and temple extension is sourced through a process that employs renewable energy, reducing reliance on traditional fossil-fuel energy sources. The packaging of Zone Wireless 2 is made from materials obtained from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources, supporting responsible forest management.

Zone Wireless 2 is now available globally on logitech.com and throughauthorized resellers. The suggested retail price for the headset is $300, and the graphite version can be purchased through retail channels in the U.S. and Canada.