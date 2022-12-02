Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Loupedeck’s newest computer peripheral is officially out. The Loupedeck Live S is the latest customizable device from the company, aimed at streamers looking for more control. The Live S is a compact, affordable entry-level device which still uses all the features of the Loupedeck software package.

As a quick aside, the Loupedeck software covers all of Loupedeck’s devices. It offers built in functionality for not just streaming, but art, music production and more.

The Live S offers a touch sensitive screen divided into 15 individual touch sensitive buttons, four analog buttons and two tactile dials. The 15 buttons, though solid touch sensitive glass, vibrate when activated in response to a press.

Loupedeck’s software is updated for the Live S. It has an icon and action text editor. Users can fully customize exactly what the buttons on the device look like and say with backgrounds colors and fonts. The software update also adds new functionality to the dials, letting users bind dial actions to the touch buttons.

“Designing products that add value to the online user experience is part of our DNA at Loupedeck,” said Loupedeck boss Mikko Kesti, in a statement to GamesBeat. “The Loupedeck Live S is a natural extension of this mission as we continue to create and bring to market affordable, intuitive, and efficient tools that equip streamers with everything they need to optimize their creative process.”

The Loupedeck Live S doubles as a controller, if you want

When reviewing the Live S, I mostly tested it out as a streaming peripheral. I liked it quite a lot in that capacity. The Loupedeck software hosts a marketplace of plugins which expand the device far beyond its base capacity, though.

One of the most interesting plugin packs, to me, is integration with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The developer of the plugin is trying to make the game entirely controllable with the Live S’s buttons and dials. It isn’t strictly something I’d ever use myself, because Flight Simulator isn’t a game I play. But it’s a great example of exactly how robust Loupedeck’s software and console is.

The Loupedeck Live S is available today, December 2 at a launch price of $179 USD.