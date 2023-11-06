The Lucid Air Sapphire luxury electric car will debut inside Forza Horizon 5 during Week 3 of the Winter Season on the American Automotive Festival Playlist.
Available exclusively from November 23 to November 30, the American-born Lucid Air Sapphire will be a must have in your garage in Forza Horizon 5.
With 1,234 hp, and a 0-100km/h time of just 1.89 seconds, the Sapphire will stir up the Forza Horizon 5 competition for speed.
The Lucid Air Sapphire has a three-motor electric powertrain. The car was designed in California and is being assembled in Arizona.
