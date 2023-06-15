Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

M.O.B.A. Network, the owner and operator of several of the world’s largest gaming communities, announced the acquisition of gaming services and in-app developer Wargraphs for $53.9 million.

Wargraphs is a company of modders which built Porofessor, which sits on top of modding platform Overwolf. It’s a pretty big moment for user-generated content, or in-game creators as Overwolf calls them.

Wargraphs provides players with key statistics and data for popular games such as League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra, including the world’s leading in-game application, Porofessor.

With over ten million app downloads and 800,000 daily active users, Porofessor sits on Overwolf, the all-in-one platform that enables in-game creators to build, share, and monetize in-game apps and mods. The application supports League of Legends players by providing detailed statistics, build recommendations, post-match analysis, access to replays, and other features to improve gameplay.

As the leading gaming community network, the acquisition supports M.O.B.A. Network’s overall mission to offer platforms and tools to enable creators to share content and gaming strategies with people all over the world.

“As the home of some of the world’s most popular and high-quality gaming communities, M.O.B.A. Network is excited to add one of the leading gaming services providers to our roster,” said Björn Mannerqvist, M.O.B.A. Network CEO, in a statement. “By combining our industry-leading operations with Wargraphs community and passionate leader, we’ll be able to launch services in new regions, reach more gamers, and help bring more gaming services to gamers across the globe.”

The company acquires, develops and operates high-quality gaming communities for the global gaming market. Through the acquisition of Wargraphs, M.O.B.A. Network aims to add new games to its repertoire in order to grow and diversify its community.

“I started this journey ten years ago with League of Graphs, a high-quality stats website, which evolved into a way for players to understand their match statistics, champion performance, and other key aspects of gameplay,” said Jean-Nicolas, founder of Wargraphs, in a statement. “In 2017, I launched what is now Porofessor and transitioned it to an in-game app that players can use in-game and in real-time, with the support of Overwolf, a technology framework that allows third-party developers to easily build gaming apps. I’ve always taken a community-first approach in building Porofessor and now with the support of M.O.B.A. Network, I’ll be able to add even more value to gamers as we reach as many players as possible.”

Uri Marchand, Overwolf CEO, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Wargraphs reinforces the fact that passionate in-game creators have the power to build highly-valued businesses that cater to millions of gamers worldwide. From day one, we’ve championed the in-game creator and to witness one of our own devs reach such an achievement legitimizes this new career path for creators and cements UGC as the future of gaming.”

The acquisition was broken down into a 25 million euro initial payment, plus an additional consideration of up to a maximum of 25 million euros based on hitting a target for profitability (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, EBITDA) for 12 and 24 months after the acquisition.

M.O.B.A Network acquires, develops and operates gaming communities for the global gaming market. The company owns one of the world’s largest networks in gaming communities, with 20 web-based global brands and the YouTube network Union For Gamers (UFG) with over 1,000 content creators.