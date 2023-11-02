GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

M80, an international gaming and esports entertainment organization, partnered with game achievements platform Forge to reward players and spectators for their participation.

M80 will feature Forge branding across all of its esports teams as part of the partnership, and the organizations will collaborate to share Forge’s vision for empowering gamers to connect and earn rewards from their gaming achievements.

“Gamers need more tools to celebrate their accomplishments across different titles and platforms, and we’re excited to partner with Forge to help our fans connect,” said Marco Mereu, CEO of M80, in a statement. “The technology Forge has created will help grow the M80 community and build new ways for fans to show off their in-game accomplishments and passions.”

M80’s pros will join Forge, both as users and ambassadors, to share their achievements across the titles they play competitively and casually. M80 talent will also appear in educational and promotional content released by Forge to showcase the power of one-stop connectivity between major game titles and the potential of the platform – including its ability to reward players with in-game currency, cosmetics, and more.

“Forge breaks down barriers between gamers’ disparate gaming profiles so that they can finally have a single place that represents their gaming identity and earn rewards for their achievements,” said Ben Goldhaber, Forge senior director of marketing. “By partnering with M80, we’re not only reaching a passionate, diverse gaming audience, but showcasing firsthand the opportunities Forge offers to connect and reward gamers, game developers, and creators.”

Forge launched a beta version of its platform on October 18 alongside an $11 million seed funding round led by Makers Fund, Bitkraft Ventures, and Animoca Brands. The company is led by veteran gaming and digital media entrepreneurs including Xfire founder Dennis “Thresh” Fong, Crunchyroll founder Kun Gao, and Cyance founder George Ng.

Users can sign up for a free Forge account at Forge.gg in order to connect their gaming accounts and start earning rewards from upcoming indie games across every genre.