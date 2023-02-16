Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Machine Zone announced today that it’s launching its latest Final Fantasy mobile title, called Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos. The game had previously launched last year in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, and now it’s available for users around the world. It’s the second title Machine Zone has released in the Final Fantasy XV world, following A New Empire.

The new game features several characters from the original FFXV, including Noctis, Luna, Prompto, Gladio, Ignis etc. Each character has their own combat skills players can use to build their own empire. According to Machine Zone, War for Eos will also have a story campaign, though it’s unclear whether it follows the plot of the main FFXV.

Thomas Wells, general manager at Machine Zone, said in a statement, “Final Fantasy is a storied video game franchise that players have come to know and love, and we’re thrilled for the worldwide release of the latest iteration, FFXV: War for Eos. We are excited to share this next generation MZ game with our players. Whether engaged in brand new hero battles or reimagined epic scale multiplayer conflicts for control of Eos itself, every player has an opportunity to be a hero.”

Machine Zone is a subsidiary of AppLovin, which acquired the developer in 2020. While it’s now released two Final Fantasy-based titles, it’s perhaps better known for Game of War: Fire Age and Mobile Strike.