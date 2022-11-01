Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Game designer Richard Garfield, in partnership with Tyranno Studios, is launching a new card game named Blockchain Brawlers. While playing, you build up cool wrestlers to fight against others. The twist? You have access to all the cards from the get-go.

Richard Garfield needs little introduction. He is responsible for many popular board and card games including RoboRally, Netrunner, and King of Tokyo. Oh, and Magic: the Gathering. Most people have heard of that one.

“What persuaded me to provide a game was Tyranno’s willingness to do a project that is totally not a tradable card game, where all players have the same cards and material for play. Art may vary, of course, but the game is consistent from player to player,” Garfield explained in a press release. “This is important to me because so much of blockchain gaming is tied up in making the game itself an object of speculation, and that runs against the interest of people who actually want to see games played.”

Tyranno Studios has an ecosystem goal of 80% player, 20% studio. Players can purchase these bits of land, called Brawl-O-Seums, that enable the owners to craft different moves and assets. New players coming in will need these assets to wrestle in PvP mode, thus creating a market for player-created content.

“The game I have made for them is a simple game with some deep play and bluffing that I hope will resonate with the wrestling world,” Garfield concluded.

Blockchain Brawlers operates on the WAX (World Asset eXchange) blockchain.

“Where this game is headed is in line with other great esports gaming experiences,” said Michael Rubinelli, chief gaming officer of Tyranno Studios. “We have a matchmaking ranking (MMR) system in place and soon league play will start where we will be hosting global competitions with incredible prizing. We expect these events to be live streamed and sponsored in the future, replete with shoutcasters. Blockchain Brawlers is as much fun to watch as it is to play and we look forward to bringing this incredible gameplay experience to the masses”