Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Magicave has teamed up with generative voice pioneers ElevenLabs and actor Tom Canton to develop an AI narrator for its upcoming game, Beneath The Six.

The single and multiplayer turn-based roguelike game combines exploration, character progression, magic, and combat. Players can create unique characters using collectible digital dice with different traits.

United Kingdom-based Magicave said the collaboration with ElevenLabs has resulted in an in-game AI narrator created with Canton’s voice. Canton is known for his role as Filavandrel, King of the Elves in Netflix’s hit TV show The Witcher.

Generating a character in Beneath the Six.

The procedural dungeon and character generation, combined with Canton’s AI narration, allows Beneath The Six to generate a new world every day, creating unique worlds for individual players to explore, curate, and challenge their friends, Magicave said.

Magicave’s creative director, Ste Curran, said in a statement, “Generative AI opens up gameplay possibilities we’re excited to explore.”

Read GamesBeat’s special issue, Gaming communities: Making connections and fighting toxicity.

The company said it has taken steps to ensure the rights of voice actors are protected, assigning ownership of the AI voice to Canton, and then licensing it from him for use in the game but allowing him the freedom to use his AI voice in other media.

Coupling innovative procedural dungeon and character generation with Canton’s AI narration enables Beneath The Six to generate a new world every day and, ultimately, to create unique worlds for individual players to explore, curate and challenge their friends.

ElevenLabs CEO Mati Staniszewski said in a statement, “Our collaboration with Magicave and Tom Canton on Beneath The Six demonstrates how AI technology can unlock new game experiences which players have never seen, or heard, before.”

Tom Canton recording for Beneath The Six.

Both Magicave and ElevenLabs said they have a commitment to ensuring the rights of voice actors are protected. Magicave has assigned ownership of the AI voice to Tom Canton, licensing it from him for use in the game, while allowing him the freedom to use his AI voice in other media – whether games, voiceovers, animations, audiobooks or movies.

“Generative AI opens up gameplay possibilities we’re excited to explore,” said Curran. “But you can’t explore them without the support of the creatives that make the work possible in the first place. We’ve read stories of actors being forced to sign agreements assigning their AI voice IP to game and tech companies – robbing them of future opportunities and literally taking their voice away. We want to build the future, but we also want a company that aligns with our values, so we’ve come up with a new business model we feel works for everyone.”

Beneath The Six’s dNo dice.

Beneath the Six is the first product in Magicave’s dNo digital hobby franchise. It is reminiscent of franchises like Warhammer or Dungeons & Dragons. The company said dNo is based around beautiful, collectible digital dice, characters and worlds. The company is building in public — with regular public previews and streamed internal playtests available via the dNo Discord Server.

Those on the Discord will be given early access to test aspects of the game throughout the development process. The first public tests of aspects of Beneath The Six will launch later this year.

Established in 2022, ElevenLabs is a voice technology research company developing text-to-speech software for publishers and creators. Their mission is to make content universally accessible.

The company was founded by childhood friends Mati Staniszewski and Piotr Dabkowski. Inspired by the “terrible” dubbing of American movies they watched growing up in their native Poland, the pair set about designing a platform which could eliminate the linguistic barriers of content.