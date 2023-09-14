We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Maingear, the manufacturer of high-end gaming PCs, introduced its Maingear Drops program, which includes special edition gaming PCs.

Maingear is starting the Drops program with the North Series, a line of stylish gaming PCs based on the popular North PC case from Fractal Design. It also unveiled the Noctua North Limited Edition.

This initiative aims to deliver a dynamic collection of powerful PCs, inspired by the vibrant PC gaming community and designed to push the boundaries of innovation.

The Maingear Drops program consists of two categories: “Series” drops and “Limited Edition” drops. Series drops encompass the release of a complete series of pre-configured gaming rigs that feature top-tier cases and cutting-edge components, catering to different price ranges.

On the other hand, Limited Edition drops offer exclusive custom builds that redefine the gaming experience with exceptional themes and components, providing gamers with a significant performance edge.

Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear, said in a statement, “We’re diving back into our roots with Maingear’s Series and Limited Edition drops. It’s not just about hardware; it’s a pulse check on the PC gaming community’s heart. These drops seamlessly bridge our legacy, unparalleled quality, and the relentless evolution of PC gaming culture.”

The North Series draws inspiration from the luxurious aesthetics of walnut wood and brass. The North Series features the Fractal Design North desktop PC case and offers a range of enthusiast-configured performance tiers.

Maingear and Noctua have combined on a custom edition gaming PC.

The builds are equipped with various GPU options, including the new GeForce RTX 4060 and the powerful 4090. Processors range from the 13th-generation Intel Core i5-13400F to the i9-13900K. Customers can choose between air or liquid cooling systems and more. The North Series PCs start at $1,300.

Noctua, a cooling expert, has partnered with Maingear to create the Noctua North Limited Edition. This build showcases the Fractal North case, housing an Asus GeForce RTX 4080 OC Noctua Edition GPU and a 24-core 13th-Gen Intel Core i9-13900K CPU.

The Noctua North is equipped with a Noctua NH-D15 elite-class dual tower CPU cooler and premium Noctua cooling fans, ensuring exceptional cooling performance. The Noctua North Limited Edition is available for $4,700.

Roland Mossig, CEO at Noctua, said in a statement, “Working with Maingear, we’ve collaboratively created a powerhouse PC that combines cutting-edge performance, exceptional cooling capabilities, and trending aesthetics. We’re especially happy to kick this off with the Fractal North case that has spurred so many Noctua-themed builds in the community, and we look forward to working with Maingear on more exciting PC drops in the future.”