With the 11,000 layoffs at Meta (Facebook) and the 3,500 at Twitter in the past week, the downturn afflicting the tech industry is getting serious. There are games-related layoffs at the big companies as well, and it seems the game industry will not be immune from these (hopefully temporary) setbacks.

But I have found some people doing work that will help those looking for work in the gaming industry. Amir Satvat, a principal publishing producer at Amazon Games, has put together a regularly updated list of job openings at game companies, as well as other resources for job seekers.

His current list has more than 13,000 job openings at 117 game companies, and you’ll see the link to the spreadsheet below, as well as his other resources. It’s a pretty amazing document for current job seekers, with links to the sites and the types of positions that are open.

And, sadly, it’s very timely. Layoffs.fyi has tracked 119,155 layoffs among 776 tech companies in 2022.

Since September, we’ve seen layoffs at Snap (1,200), Credit Suisse (5,000), SoftBank (500), Twilio (800), DocuSign (670), Microsoft, Seagate, Zillow (300), Twitter (3,500), Stripe (1,120), Lyft (650), Salesforce (under 1,000), and Redfin (862). And this week Meta (Facebook) laid off 11,000 people, or 13% of its workforce, as Mark Zuckerberg said that the pandemic boost for social networking didn’t last.

This makes Satvat’s help for job seekers welcome. He noted he received help from recruiters at developers and publishers who him me know what to add to the job tracker. He is basically tracking developers or publishers with at least five open jobs, and he is updating the list regularly via LinkedIn.

In addition to the list of openings, he also has a dropbox link with a resume template, cover letter template, job tracker list, and self-questionnaire for job searching.

He has links to a guide on using these materials together, another guide on job process prep, an interview prep guide, an interview prep guide for Amazon in particular, an FAQ of common job questions, and a post on how he stays current on games.

Laura Thompson also has a link for job boards on LinkedIn.

Here’s some others people have shared with me:

