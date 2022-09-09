Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Marvel Midnight Suns is coming from Firaxis and Disney on December 2. That’s a surprise as the new strategy game was previously delayed after a planned launch on October 7.

In the game, Lilith is the main villain. The game is coming on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, with a Switch edition coming later.

If we’re really thinking about it, this game was supposed to come in March. Then October. Now December 2. Mark it on your calendar.