Developer Second Dinner and publisher Nuverse announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live that Marvel Snap on Steam has been updated to a native PC version.

The digital card game first released for mobile and PC in 2022. However, that PC version was a simple port of the mobile release. This new PC edition of Marvel Snap on Steam features a new UI and support for widescreen.

“Launching the game on PC has been a dream of ours for years now, and we’ve worked really hard to ensure it’s an experience that players new and old are going to absolutely love,” Second Dinner CEO Ben Brode noted in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “This is especially an exciting time for the streaming community, who have welcomed Marvel Snap with open arms. The game looks absolutely beautiful on PC, and we can’t wait to see the epic streams on Twitch now that we’re live.”