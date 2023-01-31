Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Marvel Snap has launched its Battle Mode, which lets friends compete against each other.

The digital card game launched in June for mobile and PC. While players can match up against random competitors, this is the first mode that allows for matching making against friends.

“We’ve been testing Friendly Battles for literally years, whether by running internal tournaments or just testing our favorite decks against colleagues,” said Ben Brode, chief development officer at Marvel Snap developer Second Dinner. “Now that it’s in the hands of players, I can’t wait to see where it’ll go from here.”

Battle Mode has players competing in a series of matches. Instead of wagering cubes that increase your rank, you’re betting with your health. You have to deplete your opponents hit points by winning matches (and strategically “snapping” to put more health on the line).