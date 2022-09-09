Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Disney announced today during its games showcase at the D23 Expo that Marvel Snap will launch on October 18 for mobile and PC.

Marvel Snap is a new digital collectible card game from Second Dinner, a team headed by former Hearthstone lead Ben Brode. Hearthstone has long reigned as the digital card game king. Snap looks to compete with the powerful Marvel brand and a focus on fast-paced gameplay.

You can watch a new trailer for the game above.