If superhero fatigue is real in the world of cinema, at least the malady isn’t impacting the gaming sphere. Or maybe spiders are just immune. PlayStation announced today that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in its first 24 hours. The open-world game came out on October 20.

According to the company, this makes Spider-Man 2 the fastest selling game PlayStation Studios game ever.

Its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man, sold over 33 million units as of May 2022. This sequel is off to a good start on a hero’s journey to meet or surpass that.