At today’s Direct, Nintendo showed off gameplay footage of the upcoming detective adventure game, Master Detective Archives: Rain Code. It also revealed the game is launching on June 30.

Rain Code was developed by Too Kyo Games, which was founded by Kazutaka Kodaka, the writer of the Danganronpa games. The new game bears some similarities to that franchise, at least artistically. That said, at least some of the game’s concept appears to be inspired by the Ace Attorney franchise.

In the game, players follow Yuma, a trainee detective haunted by a spirit called Shinigami. Yuma explores the corporate-controlled Kanai Ward and investigates a series of mysterious incidents. He works alongside master detective who have supernatural detection abilities. They’ll share these abilities with Yuma, who can use them to collect evidence.

Once they’ve collected their evidence, Yuma and Shinigami venture into a labyrinth where they battle with inconsistencies. The game launches on the Switch on June 30.