Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Mattel and Mojang are releasing a new line of toys in the Minecraft Creator Series and an accompanying DLC map. Camp Enderwood lets players enjoy the summer camp experience with a creepy, but cute twist. This toy line lets young players extend their in-game experience to the real world with the physical toys. This also marks the first time where players will be able to unlock exclusive in-game items through buying the toys.

Bringing video games to life

The Minecraft Creator series of toys launched in fall 2022 with the goal of bringing the game’s character creator to life. The line features a wide variety of skin tones, styles and gender expressions to give kids a wide variety of choices for play. Each toy comes with accessories that can be used on all other toys in the line.

While previous Creator Series toys were inspired by existing Minecraft assets. However, the Camp Enderwood series is unique in that the toys were designed first before the accompanying DLC map. This was necessary because the toys require 16 to 18 months to make while Cyclone needed about nine months to develop the Camp Enderwood DLC map.

This partnership marks the first time Mattel toys inspired content for Minecraft rather than the other way around in the nearly decade-long partnership.

Event GamesBeat Summit 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in Los Angeles this May 22-23. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry to share their updates on the latest developments.

Register Here

“Mattel is committed to providing fans of our iconic brands with new channels to experience their favorite characters and storylines,” said PJ Lewis, global head of action figures at Mattel. “In partnership with Minecraft, we are thrilled to bridge new connections between the physical and digital worlds.”

The toy line is inspired by the camping experience, featuring both campers and the cryptids that roam the woods. Players will be able to interact with all of these characters in the DLC map. Players will be able to use the accessories from the toy line to customize their in-game character. This helps achieve the goal of blending the physical and digital play experience.

Data Driven

Mattel’s consumer insights team played a major role in developing the Camp Enderwood toy line. The concept was tested with kids across the U.S.. Kids latched on to the camp option over other concepts like mad science or a tropical adventure.

“Camp can be a very aspirational experience for kids. It’s the first time you’re making new friends without your parents. We wanted to create a digital space where all kids can go to camp and try out all these fun things and hang out with their friends,” said Caroline Lefwander, global marketing manager at Mattel.

Unlike many toy lines which appeal specifically to either boys or girls, Minecraft’s audience is more gender neutral. 42% of all Minecraft players are girls.

To cater to a wide variety of tastes, Cyclone included several mini-games to broaden the DLC map’s appeal. In-game, players can take part in everything from arts and crafts and roasting smores to archery and horseback riding at Camp Enderwood. More adventurous players will also be able to discover the cryptids that roam the woods outside of the main camp. It was important to Mattel that all players could find something they enjoyed.

Unlike previous toys in the Creator Series, some of these accessories can only be unlocked through buying the toys via unique codes in each pack. These exclusive accessories serve as both an extra incentive to buy the toys and add to Mattel’s broader data strategy. These codes can give the manufacturer data on which toys are most popular and which ones are bought together.

Continued support for Camp Enderwood

The first wave of the Camp Enderwood toy line is available for purchase now at local retailers. Players can also access the DLC map on January 31, 2023.

However, this is just the beginning for Mattel and Mojang. The DLC map will have a summer update with a new mini-game for players to enjoy. In the fall, Mattel will release the second wave of toys in the Camp Enderwood toy line.