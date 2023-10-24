GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Dreams developer Media Molecule, part of PlayStation Studios, announced today that the studio will suffer layoffs. GLHF (part of Sports Illustrated) reports that this will impact about 15-20% of staff.

A message from Media Molecule. pic.twitter.com/tV4ZNkdgAF — Media Molecule (@mediamolecule) October 24, 2023

Media Molecule is best known for its work on LittleBigPlanet, a platformer with extensive creation tools. Dreams looked to take that further. Released in 2020, it gave users even more extensive game-making abilities.

However, Dreams never seemed to find a big audience and the studio stopped for support for title in September. We don’t know what Media Molecule’s next project will look like.