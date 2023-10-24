Dreams developer Media Molecule, part of PlayStation Studios, announced today that the studio will suffer layoffs. GLHF (part of Sports Illustrated) reports that this will impact about 15-20% of staff.
Media Molecule is best known for its work on LittleBigPlanet, a platformer with extensive creation tools. Dreams looked to take that further. Released in 2020, it gave users even more extensive game-making abilities.
However, Dreams never seemed to find a big audience and the studio stopped for support for title in September. We don’t know what Media Molecule’s next project will look like.
