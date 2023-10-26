GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

MegaDev, known for reviving the concept of cheat codes with their modding software Plitch, has announced the release of Plitch 2.0.

This new version represents a comprehensive overhaul, offering an enhanced gaming experience and a range of exciting features for players to explore, Munich, Germany-based MegaDev said. You can do things like activate GodMode to survive the toughest bosses in Elden Ring, guarantee a nat-20 roll in Baldur’s Gate 3, or make things harder by lowering your transfer budget in Football Manager 2023. It reminds me of the good old days when most games came with single-player cheat codes.

Plitch 2.0 introduces a host of improvements designed to make game customization seamless and enjoyable. With a faster and smoother interface, users can now access amenities such as achievements, a hot bar to pin favorite mods, and customizable profile avatars.

The launch also includes mobile apps for iOS and Android, allowing players to activate mods, interact with the Plitch community, and access support tickets directly from their phones.

“We’ve taken game modding and single-player cheat code making to the next level with Plitch 2.0,” said Robert Maroschik, CEO of MegaDev, in a statement. “Our goal is to provide players with a seamless customization experience that allows them to get the most out of their gaming adventures.”

Plitch 2.0 is a dedicated mod software for offline gaming, offering support for over 4,200 games. The library is continuously updated, with new and classic titles added each week. Additionally, the trainers are regularly maintained, with over 1,000 updates per month, ensuring compatibility with the latest game patches.

Plitch empowers players to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences, whether it’s activating invincibility in Elden Ring, guaranteeing critical hits in Baldur’s Gate 3, or creating additional challenges in Football Manager 2023 by adjusting transfer budgets.

Gamers can explore the extensive collection of free codes available in Plitch 2.0 by visiting plitch.com. For those seeking premium features, the website provides comprehensive information on all that Plitch has to offer.

Founded in 2015, MegaDev specializes in game modification. With thousands of titles and tens of thousands of cheat codes and customization options already covered, MegaDev has established itself as a leading player in the industry.

In an email to GamesBeat, Maroschik said, “We worked on Plitch 2.0 for about 18 months, first as a side project, then with increasing focus. Plitch 2.0 moved into full focus with almost no more updates to 1.0 in May 2023, however, first ideas of a future revamp already occurred about 2 years ago.”

He said that Plitch 2.0 has an entirely new backend, frontend, and API structure.

“We moved from Electron to .NET Maui and Blazor for the frontend. This results in a way faster and sleeker product for the end user and a much better base for us to maintain and update Plitch with new awesome features,” Maroschik said. “We also have a brand-new mobile companion app, which is a huge step up from the Plitch 1.0 app since it does not only allow you to activate our cheat-mods but takes the entire Plitch community and universe on the go.”

Users can launch the games via the app, open support tickets, browse and talk on the forum, and do some of the new things in 2.0, such as unlocking and achievement and avatar frames and pinning the most used mods/cheats to the top of the page to access them easily.

“We’ve also fully reworked the app and website to optimize user flow and made the visuals calmer and more serious. This is just the start, and we are excited to share more updates and new features in the future,” Maroschik said.

The company has 30 employees, and it has raised $2 million to date.