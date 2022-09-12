Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Mercedes-Benz is extending its esports commitment with Riot Games through to 2025. The German luxury car brand has been the exclusive automotive partner of the global League of Legends esports events since 2020.

The annual highlight of the partnership with Riot Games culminates in the ‘Worlds’ event, the official League of Legends esports world championship. Part of the commitment between Mercedes-Benz and Riot Games sees the companies’ design teams team up. In 2021 the two teams designed a championship ring for the winning Worlds team.

“Winning the hearts of gaming fans is an exciting challenge. Together with Riot Games we are in the best condition to inspire the community and to successfully shape the future of esports,” said Mercedes-Benz’s Bitta Seeger, in a statement to GamesBeat. “We are therefore looking forward to continuing our cooperation — and to remaining an integral part of the global League of Legends family.”

Mercedes-Benz is also working together with the U.S. based Aether Diamonds on the development of the ring. Aether Diamonds, a company which makes diamonds out of carbon dioxide extracted from the atmosphere, is providing a sustainable diamond for the center of the ring.

Sustainability is a big part of the partnership

Riot Games and Mercedes-Benz are working on more than just a ring. The two companies are committed to various social and ecological issues. For example, In 2019 Riot launched the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. The Fund is a non-profit way to direct Riot’s global social impact efforts. It’s distributed over $23 million in grants to nonprofits, and supports over 400 organizations across 25 regions across the world.

Worlds begins on September 29, in Mexico City. It will continue in New York with Groups — teams playing to qualify for the event. Quarterfinals are happening afterwards, also in New York. The Semi-finals will take place in Atlanta.

The finals of Worlds are taking place on November 5, in San Francisco. Each stage will have a touch of Mercedes-Benz, but the finals will feature the Trophy Ceremony, presented by Mercedes-EQ.

Mercedes-EQ is the electric car wing of the Mercedes brand. Mercedes-EQ presenting the trophy is yet another aspect of the two companies’ focus on sustainability.