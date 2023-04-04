Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

StreamElements is adding sponsorships to its YouTube-focused Mercury platform. Mercury Sponsorships will allow brands to connect with YouTubers of all sizes, run ad campaigns and track performance. In turn, creators can add a new revenue stream for their content.

1.6 million creators across Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming and Trovo use StreamElements’ free broadcast, engagement and monetization tools for streaming. Until now, the company’s sponsorships marketplace was exclusively available to Twitch creators for live content. As a result, the launch of Mercury Sponsorships is also an expansion into video-on-demand (VOD) sponsorships.

StreamElements’ goal is to democratize sponsorships by simplifying the process for both creators and brands. Creators of all sizes can qualify for Mercury Sponsorships. Further, they won’t need to hire an agency or chase leads themselves to close deals. Meanwhile, brands can sponsor creators at scale and will only payout when audiences complete specific tasks. These performance-based results help optimize return on ad spend.

“The only way to sponsor creators at scale used to be the tedious process of reaching out to them individually or working with a handful of influencers at an agency, neither of which can supercharge a campaign like enlisting a battalion of creators,” said Paul Bowen, CRO of StreamElements. “Because we have over a million users of our proprietary tools, we pioneered a turn-key sponsorship offering that easily lets hundreds to thousands of creators help brands get the word out to a massively engaged audience.”

Companies like HelloFresh, EPIC Games, HBO Max and miHoYo and more have used the existing Twitch sponsorship tool to run scaled campaigns. StreamElements plans to maintain and build its list of brand partners with the addition of Mercury Sponsorships.