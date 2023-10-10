GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Merge Mansion developer Metacore announced this year that it is expanding following its signature game hitting new heights of success. The mobile game perhaps best known for its cinematic ad campaigns and central merging mechanic recently surpassed 50 million in downloads. The company opened a new location in Berlin, where it will continue to help expand the game as Metacore looks towards the future.

GamesBeat spoke with Metacore CEO Mika Tammenkoski about the game’s new milestones and the opening of the branch location. According to Tammenkoski, Metacore’s team has grown from 15 people in 2020, when the game launched, to 170 people. “In Berlin, there’s a really great talent hub for the games industry already. There’s also tech talent at large, the entertainment industry, and other creative industries as well.”

Tammenkoski said that, while Merge Mansion’s 50 million download milestone is big, “It feels like we’re just getting started. It feels like we have so many great ideas and so much more we want to do. It feels like time just flew by.”

Merge Mansion and Metacore are both growing

In addition to the download milestone, Merge Mansion also recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary. The game is currently offering several in-game features as well as celebratory events within the game’s world. It’s also rolling out new Halloween cosmetics.

Event GamesBeat Next 2023 Join the GamesBeat community in San Francisco this October 23-24. You’ll hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Learn More

The game’s ads have also proven to be an effective draw for new players. Tammenkoski says the game has accrued many fans who follow simply to see how the story develops after seeing one of the ads: “There’s so much more than just the game, and there’s a feedback loop between us and the community.” The most recent campaign starred Pedro Pascal as Detective Tim Rockford, who is trying to solve the game’s mysteries just as the player is.

With regards to where Metacore plans to go next, Tammenkoski says that the company plans to build out new games. “Metacore is largely defined by Merge Mansion at the moment. Our goal is to build a portfolio of games … . Talent is our biggest bottleneck at the moment. So we need a lot of talented people to come build the game and entertain the players for us.”