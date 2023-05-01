Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Meta announced today that it’s holding a summer Quest Gaming Showcase on June 1. The show, which is 40 minutes long, will have a pre-show event of game updates leading into the actual showcase. It will also feature a post-showcase developer roundtable.

Meta promises, “new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates to existing games and more” during the event. It doesn’t specifically tease any particular game, though a helmet is in the background of the teaser trailer. There are several games that Meta could reveal or showcase. Oculus Publishing announced during GDC in March that it had 150 games in active development.

The show, starting with the preamble, goes live at 9:45 a.m. PT on June 1. The date puts it slightly ahead of the rest of the seasonal gaming events, including Summer Game Fest (June 8), Xbox’s Starfield showcase (June 11) and Ubisoft Forward (June 12). Users can watch the event on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Meta Horizon Worlds.