Meta revealed several games coming to its VR platforms at today’s Connect event. These include ports, updates and new titles, including Iron Man VR and Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Microsoft is also bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Meta Quest store. Here’s everything announced for Meta Quest 2 at the show.

Xbox Cloud Gaming for Quest

Microsoft’s Satya Nadella revealed during the show that the company is bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Quest platform. Users will be able to connect Xbox controllers to their Quest headsets and play Game Pass titles in VR as though on a large TV screen. Neither Meta nor Microsoft has announced a launch window, but promised to reveal more in the future.

Iron Man VR

The first game announced was Iron Man VR, which launches on Meta Quest 2 on November 3. Originally launched in 2020 for PlayStation VR, the game puts players in the titular suit of Tony Stark during aerial combat. Perhaps more exciting than the Quest 2 port is the announcement that developer Camouflaj is joining Oculus Studios alongside Twisted Pixel and Armature Studios.

Among Us VR

The new port’s looking sus — and it’s launching on November 10.

Behemoth

Meta announced a new game coming from developer Skydance Interactive. We know it’s called Behemoth, but there’s very little other information to go on — other than that it’s supposed to launch in 2023. The teaser trailer was perhaps one of the shortest I’ve ever seen.

Updates for FPSes

Meta also announced a few new updates for some of its titles, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution and Population: One. Saints & Sinners Chapter 2 gets a slightly narrowed release window: The game is launching on December 1, 2022.

BigBoxVR is launching a UGC-friendly update for its first-person shooter game. Called “Sandbox,” it’ll allow users to build their own custom games.